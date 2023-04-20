Park County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting and work session April 18. The bulk of the work session was centered around vote-counting processes and restoring voter confidence, and the proceedings were contentious from the start.
The work session lasted almost two hours, but began with Commissioner Dick Elsner stating definitively that he did not approve of the topic, and did not believe the commissioners’ work session was an appropriate setting to address the matter of voter confidence.
Elsner also claimed that he was not fully informed by the other two candidates as to exactly what the plans were for the work session.
“This discussion has been sprung on me and the people of Park County without notice,” Elsner announced. “I think I know where this is going, especially when you only have one side of an issue being presented. I doubt seriously this will give the people of Park County any more confidence regarding elections, and might even do the opposite.”
Commissioner Dave Wissel made it clear that he personally had no reservations about addressing the topic of voter confidence at the work session, as Elsner did. In fact, Wissel expressed sentiments that Elsner’s opposition only heightened his [Wissel’s] own expectations that the dialogue would be worthwhile.
The work session discussion finally got underway in earnest shortly thereafter with a presentation from David Justice, who refers to himself as a citizen activist, and Leni Walker, who once served as a Park County commissioner. As part of the presentation, Justice described his recent attempt to sue the Secretary of State of Colorado for what he believed were illegal vote-counting practices.
Justice’s case was unceremoniously dismissed once presented in court, but as he explained before the commissioners, he still aspires to seek and find the truth about vote-counting procedures and accuracy as a means of ultimately bolstering voter confidence.
Walker said she is also motivated to get to the truth about all matters pertaining to the accurate tabulation of voting results. Walker also encouraged the commissioners to take the initiative in demanding that election officials and independent agencies do their jobs properly.
Walker explained that the commissioners were listed as parties to contracts between Park County and independent entities such as Dominion Voting Systems, and that those not listed on such contracts were powerless to hold independent entities responsible for their work.
Meanwhile, the divide between Wissel’s and Elsner’s positions continued to grow. Elsner stated that electronic instruments used by Dominion to record votes and tally election results were thoroughly tested prior to Park County elections in 2022 with the use of test ballots. In addition, Elsner recounted the fact that Park County taxpayers, due to some voters’ concerns about Dominion Voting Systems, footed a bill for $16,000 to have an independent organization (Clear Ballot) perform a recount to determine if Dominion’s machines had accurately recorded the results of Park County elections in 2022. Those efforts, Elsner recalled, once completed, provided verification that vote totals produced by Dominion Voting Systems were completely accurate and were an identical match with those produced by Clear Ballot.
Finally, Elsner questioned the efficiency and accuracy of hand-counting ballots, which many opponents of Dominion Voting Systems have proposed.
“Hand-counting votes cannot be done easily, especially when there is a lengthy ballot,” Elsner said. “And hand-counting is less accurate, so then you are asking to trade the more accurate method for the less accurate method.”
Wissel countered by saying, “We have lots of smoke but no fire. But lots of smoke.”
Wissell also stated, “So many things happened in 2022,” and that remark prompted an immediate rush of inquiries from those in attendance as to what Wissel was referring to, exactly.
Wissel suggested first that there was interference in electoral processes from the state level, and also questioned the retirement of the former Park County Clerk & Recorder, Debra Green. Wissel then made the accusation that Deb Elsner, Commissioner Elsner’s wife and Park County Republican Chairperson at the time of the 2022 elections, had denied Wissel’s “watchers” access from certain areas where he thought access should have been granted.
“Heads of parties don’t approve watchers for candidates, but for parties,” Elsner said. “And watchers were being rude to voters.”
Commissioner Amy Mitchell stated that she had an issue with the fact that Dominion Voting Systems software and codes were not shared with anyone outside that organization.
Elsner’s final remarks concluded the discussion: “The only two ways some people will ever be convinced that our elections are fair is if every county in the United States does hand-counts, or if their candidate wins.”
