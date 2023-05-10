Mrs. Abbey Theobald of Platte Canyon High School celebrated with college-bound seniors on May 1 with a pizza lunch in celebration of National College Decision Day.
The 2023 graduating class has 53 students, and many are college bound, with many different paths for their college careers from Music Conservancy at Tempe University to University of Colorado to Metro State.
