Colorado Gov. Jared Polis spent the second day of his Power the Comeback Tour with several stops in Park County on July 27. The purpose of the tour is to convey that Colorado is open for business and accessible to all people, including people with disabilities.
After a visit to Staunton State Park and the Bailey Fire Station, Gov. Polis and his staff stopped for lunch at the Cutthroat Café in Bailey. As a Congressman, Polis held a townhall meeting at the Cutthroat Café and remembered it fondly.
After lunch, Gov. Polis continued up Hwy. 285, stopping next at Al’s Pits in Grant. Owners Elizabeth and Al Gross welcomed Gov. Polis with a tour of their business. The governor is a “huge fan of jerky,” stated his press secretary, Elizabeth Koras. Gov. Polis was able to choose from beef, elk, buffalo, alligator, salmon, turkey, wild boar, venison and vegan jerky. After purchasing several packages, Gov. Polis discussed Gross’ various businesses and how they were doing in this economy.
Gov. Polis and Gross then discussed their love of cooking brisket, with the governor adding he gets his beef from a ranch in Park County. The visit to Al’s Pits ended with Gov. Polis saying, “Good luck Al. Take care.”
Wilderness on Wheels was the next and last stop on the tour. Gov. Polis was welcomed at Wilderness on Wheels by the new director, Beth Bellamy. Gov. Polis talked with many people, including adults with disabilities who came to enjoy the mountains in an accessible environment.
Robin Bolduc was on the walk with her husband Bruce Goguen, service dog, Bear and daughter Tiffany Zinehoff. Boulac told Gov. Polis the biggest issue with Wilderness on Wheels is getting there. Many people in wheelchairs don’t have accessible transportation. Josh Winkler, Disability Funding Committee Coordinator and Policy Advisory was directed to look into transportation issues for people with disabilities by Gov. Polis.
Winkler was hired into the office of the Lt. Governor as part of Gov. Polis’ vision to build a “Colorado for All” as Colorado emerges from the pandemic, making Colorado stronger and more resilient than before.
Other parts of Gov. Polis’ Colorado for All entails Lt. Governor Primavera meeting regularly with representatives across many Colorado agencies servicing the disability community.
There is a behavioral health component to Colorado for All ,as well as American Rescue Plan Act Funding to invest in Medicaid Home and Community Based services. Ten bills have been passed in the Colorado Legislature to support Colorado citizen’s with disabilities.
Gov. Polis ended the hike by talking exclusively with The Flume. Gov. Polis was first asked how he would characterize the health of rural Colorado businesses.
“This depends on where you are in the state,” Gov. Polis stated. “Park County has had great success. Now we need to find ways to partner to deal with housing costs.” Gov. Polis discussed the cost of housing in relation to salaries, particularly teachers in Park County, and how this is a concern.
Gov. Polis was then asked if rural businesses were having a more difficult or an easier time recovering than urban businesses. Gov. Polis felt that many Park County businesses were doing “quite well.”
Polis added, “Many in the urban community see Park County as a gateway to recreation and the outdoors.” The governor felt that view brought many people out of the urban area into Park County during the pandemic to support businesses here.
Sam Bahrami, Director of Advance and Travel Press Secretary, provided more information on measures to improve outdoor polices. As Coloradans turned to the outdoors during the pandemic, many of the challenges for public lands became more apparent. Colorado has a $12.2 billion outdoor recreation and tourism economy. Many Colorado communities and small businesses depend on outdoor recreation and tourism.
The Colorado Legislature has passed measures to address the outdoors. The Keep Colorado Wild Pass provides sustainable, long-term funding for the outdoors, wildlife and the professionals and first responders that protect them.
Colorado Outdoor Equity Fund will provide grants to promote equitable outdoor opportunities and access for youth in Colorado.
Colorado State Parks Capital Improvements Stimulus is an investment in capital improvements and increased access to 12 state parks.
Colorado State Parks and Public Lands Colorado Comeback Stimulus will serve as bridge funding until the other bills come online.
Wildfire Recovery and Prevention for our Lands and Waters is to recover from and prevent wildfire devastation.
Gov. Polis ended the interview and his visit to our community stating, “We want to partner with outdoor recreation, affordable housing and businesses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.