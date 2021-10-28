In an effort to prove the Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. software accurately tallies votes, Park County commissioners voted to use Clear Ballot Group Inc. personnel and software “to conduct an independent post-election verification of election results.”
County Clerk and Recorder Debra Green said that recently, several Colorado county clerks decided to verify ballot counts using Clear Ballot in order to make sure the Dominion ballot tabulation was accurate.
She said all but two counties in Colorado use Dominion and they both use Clear Ballot. She also said no clerk changed companies for this November’s election.
Green said Dominion will be used for the official ballot count. After the results are sent to the state, the ballots will be tabulated again by Clear Ballot equipment.
County Commissioner Amy Mitchell voted no. She has consistently maintained the Dominion system can’t be trusted to give accurate results because of certain algorithms on the counting equipment.
Mitchell wanted a hand count of the ballots, stating it was the only method she trusts. A couple of months ago, she suggested using Clear Ballot equipment and software instead of Dominion’s.
Green said she has worked with 11 elected commissioners during her five terms being elected as clerk and recorder.
She said a commissioner has never questioned her decision on which election equipment to use or how the election was conducted.
“I feel I have been chastised for upgrading the ballot machines for the 2021 election and putting Park County voters first,” Green said, “and also chastised for bringing Clear Ballot, the other certified voting equipment in Colorado, in to count the 2021 November election (ballots) after Park County certifies the 2021 (Dominion results) election.”
The 15-page Clear Ballot contract was signed by the commissioners Oct. 19. It details the responsibilities of the county and the company. The base fee for the vote verification is $10,000 plus $0.25 per ballot.
Mitchell said with around 14,000 registered county voters, the total fee would be $13,000. She said a hand count would cost less, but she would need to know the actual number of ballots cast to figure what it would cost.
Elsner said state law allows an audit when voters request one but the requester would have to pay for it.
Mailing ballots to people who no longer live in the county was also an issue raised by some at the meeting.
Green said she legally can’t take a person off the rolls without documentation, such as sending the office a death certificate, proof of a new address, or when newly registered in another state.
Another example Mitchell gave in relation to election fraud was if a ballot didn’t have a crease in it, that proved the ballot was not mailed to the voter.
People can vote in person using the machines. No one mentioned whether those ballots contained a crease.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said those are examples of human fraud, not by the machines. Since Colorado uses paper ballots, a trail exists that can be checked for accuracy.
Commissioner Ray Douglas asked what is an acceptable margin of error in an election.
Greene said about one half of one percent.
Elsner said Mitchell and residents who have been speaking during public comment always say they trust Green, but not others, including Dominion personnel.
He said a person can’t say they trust Green and no one else because an accurate election is her responsibility. So in reality, when people say the don’t trust the results, they are also saying they don’t trust Green and her staff.
Greene said not only is she the county clerk to the commissioners and keeper of records, but also the designated election official, Colorado Department of Revenue agent for motor vehicle registrations and registrar for vital records.
Green said she ran on honesty, integrity and the oath she’s taken five times to uphold the U.S. and Colorado constitutions.
“Thank you to all who have supported me,” Green said.
CDOT
The commissioners had a request from Colorado Department of Transportation to donate or sell some county land needed for the CDOT improvement project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 285 and State Highway 9.
The county owns about 13,577 square feet in several small areas: all south of the intersection. The price offered by CDOT was $6,788.50 if the county doesn’t want to donate it.
No action was taken Oct. 19 because Elsner proposed the two entities trade land. In exchange for the Fairplay land, the commissioners would like the state land right-of-way in front of Bailey Water and Sanitation’s water sale station and the River Bend restaurant next door.
Pike historical trail
The commissioners signed a resolution supporting the designation of the Zebulon Pike’s exploration of several states including Colorado during 1806 and 1807.
He entered Colorado in November 1806 and tried to get to what is now Pike’s Peak. It was much further away than he thought. The troops weren’t outfitted for winter travel and they were forced to return to their base camp due to an early severe storm.
Pike never got to explore the mountain named for him. That storm was the beginning of a very severe winter, and he lost some men due to the weather.
His goal was to find the headwaters of the Red River and the Arkansas River when he ventured into Park County. At first he thought the Arkansas River was a tributary to the Red River which was further south in Texas.
Instead he discovered the South Platte River’s headwaters with the short excursion into Park County.
He turned south and went through New Mexico into Mexico and back through Texas.
It is anticipated the U.S. Park Service will submit a request to Congress for the national historic designation Dec. 2022.
Opioid settlement
The commissioners approved participating in a Colorado opioid settlement. The 90 page document outlines how any money received will be divided between the state, regions, counties and cities.
The Memorandum of Agreement doesn’t say how much will be received, but does divide any funds between the entities by percentage.
Reporter’s note: The county commissioners have once again started attaching documents to each agenda item, if documents are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.