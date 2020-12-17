Anyone can now receive a free COVID test at the Bailey Library’s lower parking lot, 350 Bulldogger Road, most Mondays from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park County Public Health Director Lynn Ramey told the county commissioners Nov. 25 during her weekly update.
The mountain mobile testing van is provided by Curative, Inc. The van will take walk-ins, but the company requests people register first at cur.tv/bailey (Do not use www. in front of the address).
A link to register can also be found on the county’s website www.parkco.us under the COVID link on the home page. Check the website for the most up-to-date information on COVID cases, restrictions and other information.
The van is offering free tests to anyone with or without symptoms, and not just Park County or Colorado residents, but anyone can receive a test. Ramey said that out of 220 tested by Nov. 23, 148 were Park County residents.
Since waiting and testing will take place outside, the website reminds people to dress warmly.
Unfortunately, for the time being, the testing site in Fairplay is closed due to lack of staffing and an increase in cases.
Free tests are available at a drive through located at 464-478 East 4th Street in Silverthorne. It is an overflow parking lot across the street from the Silverthorne Recreation Center. Testing takes place from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Ramey said the public health department has been trying to hire another nurse since early summer, but hasn’t received one application. She said lack of nurses is a statewide concern and CDPHE is considering innovative solutions such as early certification of nursing students to help with testing, tracing and vaccinating.
Ramey said staff in Fairplay will focus on case investigations and mitigation efforts as well as considering how to best use the available resources and fine tuning the county vaccination plan.
She said a lot is yet to be determined about vaccinating. The county will receive a limited supply and the public health office will be the only place to receive a vaccination when it is available.
Ramey said the first ones to be vaccinated will be front line health personnel. First responders will be the next group to receive the vaccine and then high risk individuals such as seniors. She said the general public would probably not be able to receive a vaccine until mid-2021.
The entire county moved to the Orange High Risk level Nov. 27, the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Lynn said the percent positivity of all tests was 7.9 percent, with one new hospital admission. Both numbers were within the matrixes to stay at the Yellow concern level.
But new cases during the past two weeks were calculated at 360 per 100,000, Ramey said. That is more than double the new cases required to stay at the Yellow-Cautious level and over the limit for the Orange High Risk level.
Commissioner Mike Brazell said the case number matrix is a challenge for less populated counties like Park County. One case brought home to one family could result in the county getting moved into a more restrictive category based on using cases per 100,000 population.
Ramey said that most cases still are a result of a family member working or shopping outside the county and bringing it home.
Commissioner Ray Douglas said he didn’t like wearing a face covering but he does when necessary. He urged people to wear one to protect themselves and others. He is sure that wearing face coverings kept him from getting COVID 19 after spending two hours with a person who tested positive. He had driven the person to get medical treatment and both wore masks. Douglas was in quarantine for two weeks, but fortunately did not test positive.
Purple level added
During the same time frame that more counties were about to move into the Red Severe Risk level, CDPHE decided to add a purple level to avoid a shut down in so many counties.
Purple Extreme Risk orders people to stay home in most circumstances. A few exceptions include allowing school districts to decide what is best for students. Daycare, worship and life rites activities can be held virtually or with up to 10 people in an outdoors setting, restaurants open only for takeout and bars are closed.
Park County had been at the Blue Cautious Level since the dial system was put into effect until mid-November.
On Nov. 17, the Park County commissioners closed the county offices for one week and moved to operate county offices at Orange High Risk Level restrictions until the end of the year, in hopes of curbing the increase.
The decision was made after the state moved the entire county to the Yellow Concern level on Nov. 16. But cases continued to rise and the entire county went to the Orange High Risk level on Thanksgiving weekend.
A list of restrictions for each level is on the county’s website. The Orange High Risk level restricts businesses and events to 25 percent capacity.
Counties must request moving to a less restrictive level. Commissioner Dick Elsner said they had written CDPHE a polite letter stating the matrix facts and requesting a move back to Yellow from Orange. He said the state is willing to work with the county, and will take a look at the data again in one week instead of waiting two weeks as the state normally does.
He said some counties had reacted to moving into the Orange or Red levels with anger, or by being combative or refusing to enforce health orders. He believed the state is willing to work with Park County because they have acted with professionalism and presented facts as related to the state matrixes.
Land and Water Trust Fund projects
The commissioners approved five projects for funding with the county one percent sales tax. The total amount requested was almost $1.48 million.
All projects had been recommended for funding by the Land and Water Trust Fund Board.
The Trust for Public Land requested funding to place conservation easements on two ranches. Both conservation easements will preserve the ranches and tie the senior water rights to the land so the water cannot be sold.
The 700-acre Greene Ranch, located south of Jefferson, is in the Tarryall Rural Historic District. Matching funds are secured with the LWTF committing $550,000 of the total $1.6 million conservation easement value. The Natural Resource Conservation Service is providing the remainder of the $1.6 million.
The 560-acre Brand X Ranch, located next to the Platte Canyon School District complex, has U.S. Highway 285 access, and the North Fork of the South Platte River runs through the southern portion of the property. Slaughterhouse Gulch runs north to south through the property. The LWTF will contribute $500,000 of the $2 million conservation easement value. The remaining $1.5 million will be requested from NCRS and Great Outdoors Colorado in 2021.
The Alma Foundation was awarded $200,000 to purchase an 80-acre parcel along Buckskin Creek and a one-acre parcel adjacent to the Alma Town Hall property. Both parcels will be used for recreation and preservation of open space. The Buckskin parcel will also protect Alma’s water supply.
Colorado Open Lands received a little more than $208,000 to continue the Riparian ReConnect Project. This third phase will restore three headwater streams, Sheep Park Creek, Salt Creek and Rough and Tumbling Creek. All three streams are on federal property and have instream flow water rights. Total project funding is $485,600 with matching funds from state and federal grants.
The Abell Ranch stream restoration design project is sponsored by Coalition for the Upper South Platte. CUSP received $18,200 to design river restoration on 110 feet of river at Lake George cabins and 2.7 miles of South Platte River on the Abell River Ranch. Total cost of the restoration design is $21,725.
USFS support letters
The commissioners approved two support letters for the USFS South Park Ranger District’s applications for off highway vehicle trail funding.
The first support letter is to renew funding for a seasonal off-highway vehicle crew in 2022. The application is for a Colorado Parks & Wildlife State Trails Motorized Grant Program. The grant will be used to provide signage, kiosks, trail work and enforcement of OHV regulations, particularly in the Badger Flats area.
The second letter supported the USFS application for a Colorado State Off Highway Vehicle Program grant for work on the Sheep Mountain single track trail system.
According to the letter, the trails are some of the highest elevation trails in Colorado and require additional maintenance and construction standards so they remain in usable condition.
Vouchers were approved in the amount of $157,500. Numbers were rounded by The Flume. Most of the vouchers were spent by the general fund at $57,600, public works at $54,100 and the grant fund at $40,400.
