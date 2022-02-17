New after-school programs kicked off in Fairplay in June 2021 and expanded into Bailey this January. The clubs are growing in popularity and include interesting activities such as doing chemistry experiments with candy.
The after-school clubs are creative programs that enrich the experience and knowledge of the children, with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as well as the arts.
“Curiosity Clubhouse is a club for all to discover their passion through hands-on learning,” Kristine Helsper, owner, creator, manager and teacher of the Curiosity Clubhouse writes on the CC website, www.curiosityclubhouse.com.
After-school programs for elementary school children consist of a variety of classes, including creating superheroes with Legos, candy science, egg science, catapult building, sky-scraping towers, robot building, spy science and more.
“The programs focus on science, STEM, and the arts,” Helsper says. “In the current superhero class in the Thursday Bailey club, the children develop a superhero, the superhero’s backstory, the villain and the lair.”
Helsper continued.
“In March the Bailey club will begin a new six-week class called Candy Science and will include chemistry experiments.”
The CC programs offer learning while having fun. For example, in the Candy Science class, children will use Skittles to do chromatography, test the acidity of candy, use science skills to identify different candy bars and more.
In the Sky-scraping Tower program, children will compete in different challenges to create tall towers, and towers that can hold weight, survive an earthquake and touch the ceiling. They will learn design features that make a tower strong and sturdy
Classes and programs are listed on the CC website, www curiosityclubhouse.com, where parents can sign up online for after-school programs for their children.
In addition to after-school clubs, CC offers activities and classes on days that the school has early release, spring break, days off such as Fridays and summer club programs.
There will be a Brickmaster family program in Jefferson, March 12.
Currently classes are available for elementary school children with some future expansion planned for middle school.
The school programs are held in the various school buildings.
In addition to programs for children, Helsper is also offering some weekend programs for the whole family and individual community members. She recently led a weekend program where participants painted portraits of their pets.
More about Helsper
Kristine Helsper is a former elementary and middle school teacher. In fact, she taught eighth grade science at the Platte Canyon School for three years.
“Working with my middle school students on their NASA WEAR project in 2020, I realized that there are not many enrichment activities for students in the area and I want to provide options for elementary and middle school students who are interested in science,” Helsper says. “I heard from many students that there is nothing for them to do up here and I wanted to say back, I can change that!”
Photos and videos of the scientific creations that participants have made can be viewed on the Curiosity Clubhouse Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.