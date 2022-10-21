Over 100 people crowded into the American Legion in Fairplay Oct. 12 to listen to the candidates who are running for county office this year at the Fairplay Candidate Forum sponsored by the Park County League of Women Voters and the Platte Canyon and South Park Chambers of Commerce.
Given the flavor of recent letters to the editor, one might expect there to be nasty mud-slinging comments and retorts from the candidates and audience. However, the forum was cordial, polite, and well-organized, with each candidate getting time to talk.
And, there was agreement on most issues. For example, all candidates want to support law enforcement and deal with the current short-term rental situation, but they have differences in how to attack and solve these issues.
Both commissioner candidates agreed that roads are a challenge as well as a priority in the county, and the department needs to get more staff hired. Neither candidate supports changing the term limits from two to three.
Candidates
McGraw’s opponent, Mark Noel, was unable to attend the forum due to illness.
With a roomful of politicians, Sheriff Tom McGraw got some nervous giggles from the panel of politicians when he mentioned part of his law enforcement background included fraud investigations.
McGraw also pushed for the one-percent public safety sales tax proposed in 1A, which voters will see on their ballots, and explained that the 911 dispatch call center will also benefit from this sales tax.
“Right now, the call center dispatchers are so short-staffed, they wear their headsets into the restroom,” McGraw said.
McGraw discussed the budgetary challenges of fully staffing his team of deputies. Deputies in this county start at an entry level salary of $51,000 per year. Dog catchers in Summit County start at $56,000 per year.
Treasurer
James Stockbridge and Amy Flint are the two candidates for treasurer.
“The treasurer’s job is not blue or red–it’s green for money,” Stockbridge said.
Stockbridge has an extensive background working for the federal government in budget and finance. He would like to connect the budget to the strategic plan.
One of this first things Stockbridge would do as treasurer is to review internal controls over all the money that is coming into the county.
Amy Flint has a background in banking as well as working for the county Department of Human Services, where she also served as a supervisor and manager.
If elected as treasurer, Flint promised to hire more staff, learn more about the job so that she can fill the shoes of the former treasurer, and get staff cross-trained.
Commissioner
Ashley Girodo, candidate for commissioner, has lived in the county five years, has a background in nonprofit management and is currently an educator.
“I am a moderate Democrat in a Republican county,” Girodo said.
She was raised on the Western Slope of Colorado and Southern Baptist values influenced her, though she did not elaborate on those values.
One issue Girodo emphasized throughout the evening was “affordable housing.”
As a solution for the lack of housing, Girodo promised to support the county’s development department in the formation of a housing authority in order to create affordable housing.
In addition to supporting a housing authority, Girodo promised to apply for state and federal grants that could be available to help the county.
She also expressed concern about a mining operation in the county.
Girodo is in favor of the sales taxes for law enforcement and for short-term rentals.
Regarding communication, Girodo referenced a weekly newsletter she does for school and would do a newsletter as commissioner.
Dave Wissel, candidate for commissioner, has lived in Park County for 44 years, served as the county assessor for 38 years, grew up in Eads, Colorado, and described himself as a realist with practical experience.
He promised to focus on the county budget and has specific plans for a citizen advisory board.
Wissel would like the county to live within its means and would work within the current budget to get the Sheriff’s office what it needs.
Wissel said the county budget was 30 million and is now 36 million dollars and added that he would like to see every county employee get a raise, not just law enforcement.
Wissel expressed concern about how the county is currently handling short-term rentals and said his neighbor applied for an STR license a year ago and still has not heard back from the county.
Regarding communication, Wissel said he would go out to the various communities and hold forums on the budget, just as he did with assessor community meetings.
Note on 1A, Public Safety
Although the commissioners were asked their opinion on 1A, it is the residents of Park County who will vote on this, and all county commissioners will have to comply with the decision of the voters.
Unopposed candidates
Running for unopposed positions are Monica Jones for assessor, Melina Kassel for clerk and recorder, and David Kintz, Jr. for coroner.
Resources
The League of Women Voters has published more information on the candidates and issues at the website, www.VOTE411.com. Scroll down to select Park County on the website.
