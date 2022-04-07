The corner of 5th Street and Costello in Fairplay was abuzz with activity when Habitat for Humanity officially broke ground on the first house to be built in the county’s efforts to bring affordable homes to Fairplay.
Several county and town dignitaries, as well as others involved with this project, were on hand as April-Dawn Knudsen, Executive Director of Summit Habitat for Humanity, introduced them and thanked them all for their efforts to bring this project to fruition.
She reminded the crowd that they began conversations regarding this project in 2019. She mentioned the fact that the South Park graduating class of 2019 donated over $1,000 to the project.
“Maybe it’s partially our commitment to these young people, that gave us the perspective to see this project through,” Knudsen said. “I also acknowledge that this project is the result of a lot of people recognizing and responding to the need for affordable housing in our area.”.
The first two recipients of the homes were also present and expressed their gratitude and anxiousness to move into their new homes. Russ Rahn and his 10-year-old daughter, Bella, fit the criteria of the selection process, as Rahn works thirty-plus hours a week in the county. Kirsten Kraus, the other recipient is an elementary teacher in Fairplay who has lived in Park County for 15 years. She commented that thanks to receiving this home, she and her three children will be able to stay in Park County. Her present rent has gone up and without this opportunity, she might have been forced to go elsewhere.
Knudsen gave accolades to Fairplay Mayor Frank Just and her husband Daniel who were instrumental in arranging for the excavator to be on site through Zach Brogan and Vertical Property Services. She also introduced Eric Schaefer of Fading West, the modular building company out of Buena Vista that has partnered with Habitat for Humanity in offering quality, safe, and affordable housing.
Knudsen summarized saying, “At Summit Habitat for Humanity, we prioritize homeownership opportunities for individuals and families who are slowly losing access to the American dream of stability.”
The Park County Workforce Housing Project brings eight, single family homeownership units into affordable housing stock for the community. Habitat’s lending and homeownership model ensures that these community assets will remain affordable and attainable for generations to come.
“We’re building these homes to support our local workforce, and by supporting our local workforce we’re building a stronger community for us all,” Knudsen concluded before thanking Park County Government and the Town of Fairplay.
