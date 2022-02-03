Just about the time winter settles in for good and significant snowfall arrives in the high-elevation portions of Park County, the local moose population makes its collective descent to warmer mountain valleys for the winter months.
At that time, the bulls’ antlers are generally still intact. But soon after, they will shed those antlers that have served them so well over the previous year and the clock begins ticking toward springtime when the bulls re-emerge with fresh sets of felt-covered antlers.
Moose, which are the largest species of deer in the world with adults typically weighing between 800-1,200 pounds, are thriving in Colorado today with a statewide population in excess of 3,000.
Moose were seldom seen in Colorado until about 1980, however, when they were reintroduced to the state by Colorado wildlife managers.
All of the following moose photos were taken within the confines of Park County..
