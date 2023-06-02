Property taxes are assessed by counties in order to fund their necessary services. Taxes are based on the value of properties with the county. The method and information used for the valuation is publicly available but may not correlate for some with the Notice of Valuation that was received in the mail. While many will say the value is too high, they really are looking at the amount their taxes will change and how they will need to adjust for those changes.
First and foremost, a value is not pulled from thin air or orchestrated as a money grab for the county. The actual value seen on the Notice of Valuation (NOV) is derived from the sales that have occurred during the data collection period. This reappraisal data period for Park County is July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2022.
Now this is where it gets a little confusing. Colorado state statutes require that a time adjustment be applied to each sale to take it to the June 30, 2022, appraisal date. This is done through the statistical analysis of comparable sold properties, and an adjustment to the value is then applied based on the changes in market conditions that have occurred in a given real estate market over time.
Was the 2023 reappraisal a perfect storm? Some say yes. The June 30, 2022, reappraisal date was the tipping point of the unprecedented seller’s market, a four-year period when properties sold quickly, many the day they were placed on the market, and sellers fetching not only asking price but well above, causing bidding wars. Those looking to move were ideal candidates for these sales, and those looking for a bargain chose Park County where one could get great value for a reasonable price.
The dash to find a home at any price, to buy land low and resell it at three times what it was purchased for, all led to the value increases.
Then came the hike in interest rates for mortgages. It started in March 2022 with just a small increase, then continued with nine more increases in one year.
The Notice of Valuation was received in the mail, and many say the value listed does not reflect what it would sell for. The question becomes, could it or would it have sold for that a year earlier? Some would say yes and some would say no.
The appeals that try to compare sales/appraisals/realtor quotes from dates after June 30, 2022, cannot be considered. Also, the change in taxes that may or may not occur cannot be considered by the Assessor’s office. We are not in the tax business; that is left up to other elected officials and taxing authorities.
There are several options being presented by the State Legislature that could affect this reappraisal, but it will be up to the people to determine the outcome. Those options should be up for discussion in future articles and, hopefully, civil debates of concerned citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.