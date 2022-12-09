A special message for residents of the Town of Fairplay: How do you feel about Fairplay’s Police Department? How would you feel if the Park County Sheriff’s Office absorbed them? At the Dec. 5 Town of Fairplay Regular Meeting, the Mayor and Board of Trustees were supposed to vote on the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA), but the show of concerned citizens sparked a 90-minute discussion that resulted in a delay.
Mayor Frank Just, the Board of Trustees, and the Town of Fairplay Staff agreed to hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 12, to resume the vote after collecting more public input. If you have strong feelings either way, your duty is to attend the special meeting and share your opinion. That is the only way they can make a decision that is best for the town and its citizens. Newest Trustee Peter Lynn was extremely conflicted on the issue and urged residents to attend the special meeting so he can properly fulfill his duties, asking, “How am I supposed to represent you if you don’t show up?”
Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw attended the meeting to field questions and dispel the rumor that he is trying to take over the Fairplay Police Department. He explained that they have an excellent working relationship with the police department, and the IGA will result in an even greater connection between the town and the county.
He emphasized several times throughout the discussion that Fairplay police officers will be well taken care of financially and professionally. They will enjoy the benefits of a larger brotherhood and more opportunities for advancement. In addition, the Town of Fairplay will save a substantial amount of money, and Park County will benefit from expanded shifts and coverage, resulting in more robust law enforcement for the whole community.
Citizens asked valid questions and expressed heartfelt sentiments:
• What will happen to response times in the town? What about the schools?
• We have a low crime rate because of our police presence. Will we still have that same presence?
• How does this benefit us?
• We have a great relationship with Sheriff McGraw, and this can work with him, but what happens when there is a new sheriff? If we do not see eye to eye, is it possible to rebuild our police department?
• What about anticipated town growth?
• If this agreement turns out to be a major mistake, will you bring back the police department? How?
• I love seeing the police cruise up and down my street twice a day. My kids always wave at them. It is part of what makes this town so special.
Mayor Just explained the benefits, the biggest and most important being the expansion of services for the town. By law, the town is not required to have a police department or jail. Not only is the county required to have both, but it receives state and federal subsidies that the town does not.
He also reminded citizens of a time when Fairplay had only one police officer, Bo Schlunsen. Applicants were nonexistent, and the toll on Schlunsen was unbearable. One citizen asked to hear directly from Schlunsen, now the Chief of Police. Schlunsen confirmed applicants are few and far between. The applicants he has interviewed are absurdly unqualified, and it shocked him to learn they had experience from other departments, as they were “unhireable, by law.”
Schlunsen admitted that he is torn about the decision. He clarified he has no issues with McGraw, but this is more personal for him than anyone else, stating, “The phrase ‘community policing’ is a buzzword in big cities, but it’s what we do here.” However, Schlunsen believes McGraw can offer Fairplay the same level of services.
Town Administrator Janell Sciacca explained that this is not a new idea. Many rural towns around the country depend on their counties for law enforcement.
One citizen responded bluntly, “Fairplay isn’t like other small towns around the country. It is special. The police department is one reason we are so unique. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I have nothing against you, Tom. I have always and will always support our men and women in blue, but this is not right for our town. I understand the financial aspects, but this feels lousy, and I’m not for it.”
McGraw responded with a genuine gesture, explaining that his door is always open to citizens and they can come to him with any concerns or problems.
The same citizen responded, “That’s just it. I don’t have any problems right now, and I don’t want any. It took time for us to build this crew, and now we’re supposed to just give them away? You can’t have them, Tom. I’m against it.”
McGraw insisted he is not trying to steal Fairplay’s police officers. He is trying to recruit them and take care of them. He is doing everything in his power to recruit and train local officers who will live in or near the towns they serve. Given a chance, McGraw is confident his officers will also become a beloved part of the town.
A common frustration shared by many citizens was the feeling that this is a “done deal.” The IGA is already written and included in the agenda packet, which raised the issue of transparency. Several citizens questioned why they saw countless advertisements for the town’s chili competition and the Christmas Bazaar, but the only reason they found out about this vote was that a resident posted the agenda on Facebook and pleaded for fellow residents to attend the meeting.
Mayor Just assured the room that nothing is a done deal until they vote on it. He also reminded attendees that the criterion for serving on the board is to live within town limits. Therefore, they must also live with the decisions they make, the same as every other citizen. He explained the IGA had to be comprehensive before presenting it to residents, which required extensive discussions during executive sessions and sleepless nights.
Mayor Pro Tem Scott Dodge reiterated that they do not take these positions lightly. He advocated for the agreement, calling it a serious decision to support the Fairplay Police Department and the Park County Sheriff’s Office, creating a legacy for law enforcement.
Sciacca addressed the complaint that no one knew about this particular vote. They followed their usual protocols for disseminating information, including posting meeting agendas on their website three days before each meeting. She has even set up a subscription service in which anyone can subscribe and receive the agenda directly in their email.
Dodge expressed his concern about the difficulties in getting people involved. In his experience, residents would rather speak with him casually while running errands around town than show up to a meeting. While he enjoys this personal aspect of small-town life, he is also distressed about how many social media rumors he must debunk during these conversations. He urges citizens to show up because “the truth is at these meetings.”
Mayor Just closed the topic on Lynn’s suggestion to collect more public input before voting. He also pointed out that he initially reacted negatively to the proposal, as did the entire Board of Trustees. Schlunsen added that he received the same negative response from his police officers at first. However, after reading and understanding the IGA, they now believe that the benefits outweigh the disadvantages. They encourage all citizens to read the IGA and attend the special meeting on Dec. 12 at 6:00 PM to offer their thoughts and advice before the vote. You can find the IGA by going to www.fairplayco.us.
1.Click on “Departments” and “Mayor and Board of Trustees.”
2. Click on “Agendas & Minutes” on the right.
3. Next to “12/05/2022 – 6 p.m.,” click on “Agenda Packet.”
4. The first page has hyperlinks, so click on “VIII. New Business: A” or scroll to page 39.
