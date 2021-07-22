The quest of The Middle Way horse sanctuary to keep three wild mustangs together was realized and now all three horses; grandmother, mother, and daughter are together in their forever home in Garo.
Sand Wash Basin Advocate Team posted on Facebook that these three mares, who had been together all their lives, had been captured during a BLM (Bureau of Land Management) round-up and sent to a holding center in Canon City awaiting adoption.
Lori Araki, Director of The Middle Way, knew from the way the BLM auctions are conducted, that the chances of the older mares getting adopted were not good and they would remain in the holding center possibly for the rest of their lives. The youngest of the three, Felicity, who is six, would probably be sold. Araki decided to set up a GoFundMe page to try and secure enough money to adopt all three to keep them together and provide them a good home.
The results of her efforts garnered enough money to build the required pen, shelter and money for the purchases, unless the bidding went over what amount they had obtained.
The day of auction was alive with concern and anticipation. The auction was done silent style with each bidder assigned a number to put on the paper at each stall with their bid. The bidding started at 10 a.m. and it was announced that the bidding would close at 11:10 a.m., but then they said bidding could continue. “They (BLM workers), started at the other end and made their way through the 72 horses up for adoption,” explained Araki.
As expected, they were the only bidders for Razzle and Dazzle, but others were bidding on Felicity. During that time, people from all over were contacting Araki offering more money, one donor offered an additional $1000. Finally, when the workers reached Felicity, the top bid of $230. sealed the deal and all three horses belonged to The Middle Way.
“It was very emotional for me and the others who were with me, I cried,” said Araki. “I was so grateful and so overwhelmed by the responses received,” .
The video of the horses leaving the trailer at their new home has been watched by, at last count, 320,000 from all over the world; Australia, Czechoslovakia, England, Africa, to name a few.
Since arriving at their new home in Garo, the horses are slowly adapting and Araki is patiently working with them at their own pace to acclimate them to human presence. She goes about her work feeding and/or cleaning in the pen with the horses in a manner to get them used to her presence and it seems to be working as the horses will feed while she is in the pen watching.
Araki is not a stranger to horses and grew up around them in her childhood home of Oneida, New York. After graduating high school in 1987, she left home and ventured to California with her sister. She got a job working with horses as a working student for a Hunter/Jumper trainer in the San Ynez Valley. And later, she was a working student for an Olympic dressage rider.
In 1994, the woman she worked for moved, but helped get her a job on a polo farm and from there got a job galloping race horses, followed by an assistant manager job at a rehabilitation barn for horses who needed retrained or had suffered an injury. She also worked showing horses as a rider and eventually became manager of 66 horses.
In 2005, she bought her own riding school and taught riding and trained horses. She closed the business in 2010 to move to San Antonio, Texas to work with Costa Rican Walking Horses. It didn’t take long before she realized that wasn’t her cup of tea and she moved to Asheville, North Carolina where she worked and studied Equine Assisted Psychotherapy and became a Certified Equine Specialist with (PATH) Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship.
She worked as a Therapeutic Riding Instructor and Equine Specialist for equine facilitated mental health. In 2017, after some medical problems, she moved to Colorado and started The Middle Way Horse Sanctuary. Knowing the special care and attention wild mustangs need, Araki was determined and hopeful to keep the three horses together and provide them a comfortable and safe home.
“Through the generosity of so many, we were able to accomplish this and now we are looking forward to securing enough hay for the winter,” Araki explained.
Beginning August 2, at 6 p.m., The Middle Way will be hosting Mustang Mondays, where they will begin with discussions regarding training methods, future plans, horses in general, and of course, The Painted Ladies followed by some quiet time observing the horses. As progress with the gentling process continues, Mustang Mondays will evolve into more interactive sessions as determined by the horses.
If interested, contact The Middle Way at 828-208-0967 to RSVP and get directions.
The Middle Way is a 501c Non-Profit organization focused on offering therapeutic riding to children and veterans, making sure no one is turned away due to their inability to pay. Their biggest dream for the future includes having their own indoor arena and continuing their work year-round. Eventually they would like to offer a sanctuary to victims of domestic violence.
Those wishing to donate or volunteer to The Middle Way or help or learn more about their mission, visit their website https://themiddlewaysanctuary.org/ or find them on Facebook.
