The Park County commissioners changed their work sessions and regular meeting days to Tuesdays at the Jan. 21 meeting. The change took effect immediately, so the next meeting date was Jan. 26 instead of Jan. 28.
The change combines the work session and the decision making/legislative meeting to the same day for all weeks of the month except for the second week.
Work sessions will begin at 8 a.m., with the meeting starting at 11 a.m.
The second week of each month, the commissioners will not hold a regular meeting. A work session will be held from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Commissioner Dick Elsner said he had researched when and how often other county commissioners held meetings. He said Park County ranked as one of four counties with the highest number of meeting days per month.
He said the reason the commissioners decided to meet once a week was so they could attend state or regional meetings.
Tuesdays were chosen because that seemed to when most other county commissioners held their meetings. Elsner said most state and regional meetings they should attend are held on Wednesday or Thursday.
Groups mentioned included Pikes Peak Area Council of Government, Colorado Counties Inc. and state regional advisory boards, such as the transportation planning regions.
Elsner said they would not have a regular meeting on the second Tuesday of the month because that afternoon is when the South Platte Basin Round Table meets. He said at least one commissioner should attend the round table.
Park County Commissioners have been meeting twice a week for several decades, with one work session and one meeting day each week.
Elsner said even with the new schedule, they are meeting more than most boards of county commissioners.
Elsner was elected chairman of the Park County board of county commissioners for the fourth year in a row.
The meeting change notice also stated that from May to September, probable evening work sessions could be held around the county. Special meetings will be scheduled as needed.
Rezoning mining to residential
John Danby and Anja Scholze received a rezoning from mining to residential for the 41.65-acre patented GlenGarry Placer mining claim.
It is in the Sacramento Mining District, located northwest of Valley of the Sun subdivision.
County Road 14 and Sacramento Creek with associated wetlands both run through the southern section of the property.
The property had been granted a conditional use permit to build a house not related to mining in 2006.
Elevation of the property varies from 11,250 feet on the southern end, to 11,700 feet on the northern end, according to the geological report.
The report stated the property’s underlying geology did not contain minable minerals.
The building envelope is at 11,350 feet. Most of the long driveway from CR 14 has a slope of 12 percent.
Danby plans to build a home with detached garage with a possible guest house in the future.
Three conditions were placed on the rezoning:
1. Rescind the 2006 conditional use permit.
2. Dwelling units shall be designed with features for passive radon mitigation.
3. The deed shall contain a disclosure that mining may take place on adjacent lots right up to the lot boundary with associated noise, dust, light and other mining activities such as truck traffic.
Lot consolidation
A lot consolidation and plat amendment was approved for the Edmond and Beatrice Kochman Trust for property known as the Garo Townsite and the Garo State Addition. The town site was platted with small lots in 1879, and the addition in 1923.
The lot consolidation combines the small lots into three large lots. Two are about 17.5 acres each, and the other is 26.4 acres.
The Middle Fork of the South Platte River runs through the two new lots on the north side of the property. Colorado Highway 9 is the boundary between the same two lots.
The larger lot is south and east of the other two lots. A lot not owned by the trust separates the larger lot from the other two.
Liquor license transfer
A transfer of ownership was approved for Bailey JLH Delwood Square Liquors, Inc., owned by Jan Hazelbaker.
The license was transferred to MT R&D Enterprises, Inc., owned by Ramon Brittenham.
Brittenham said he will split time between his ranch in Montana and Bailey. He said the store manager will remain, as well as the other employees.
Vouchers
The Flume but did not receive the summary of vouchers submitted for payment. Usually the summary is provided with meeting materials.
A request was made Thursday to the budget and finance department, but the request was not acknowledged by press time.
