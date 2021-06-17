The Hartsel Community Library volunteer team has been busy building and placing “little library” boxes at both Eleven Mile and Spinney Reservoirs.
What are little libraries? These are small boxes filled with books for children and adults that are available to borrow and return or borrow and replace for free.
The HCL project is inspired by but not part of the national Little Free Library organization which is based in Hudson, Wisc.
“Our mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all, through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries,” writes the Little Free Library website.
“We are not related to this program, but we liked their concept and decided to try it,” said Kathy Hill, HCL library board president. “We have the resources to build the libraries and plenty of donated adult and children’s books to keep them stocked for a while at least.”
“The entire project is volunteer labor with donated materials. Richard Holt made the one at Eleven Mile and Victor Freeny made the one at Chaparral General Store.” (The Chaparral General Store is right next to Spinney Reservoir.)
“We provide adult and children’s books and even some non-fiction. We do not operate on ‘take a book’ and ‘leave a book’ or ask that books be returned because we always have so many books and limited space for storage.”
Success: Within minutes of placing the first library box at the Eleven Mile Visitor Center, a small customer was there to pick up his first book.
The HCL is located in Hartsel and is completely volunteer-run. The library earns money for heat throughout the winter during the annual bake sale at the Hartsel Days summer event each year.
