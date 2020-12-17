The Colorado Department of Transportation publicly announced its plans to remove the traffic signal at U.S. Highway 285 and Park County Road 43A in a press release dated Nov. 9.
The press release stated that “Removal of the traffic signal at CR 43A allows traffic on U.S. 285 to flow through the area, removing the traffic backups currently occurring.” The press release also stated the removal of the light would provide for safer and more efficient routes, decrease possible crash locations at the intersection and would free right turns at CR 43A allowing for improved traffic flow.
Finally, the public statement announced the spring of 2121 as a probable starting date for the $1.3 million project, which will include the addition of an acceleration lane at CR 64 in Bailey (near the lumber yard and post office).
The Flume published a story Nov. 12 and printed CDOT’s press release in its entirety.
Despite that announcement, and since its release, Bailey-area residents have seemingly grown more determined than ever in their opposition to the project, specifically the removal of the traffic light at U.S. Highway 285 and Park CR 43A.
As a result, numerous town hall-style meetings amongst local residents have been held, political leaders have become involved and a citizen’s committee to oppose the light’s removal has been formed. Those meetings are continuing, with more planned for the month of January.
Determined opposition
The citizen’s committee formed to fight the removal of the traffic light, dubbed Safe Access for Everyone (SAFE 285), is led by Bailey resident and Chairperson Mark Linné.
Linné and several other committee members recently toured the area to be impacted by the stoplight’s removal with Ron Hanks, a newly-elected member of the Colorado House of Representatives, District 60. Hanks will officially assume office Jan. 13, 2021.
Hanks contacted CDOT Nov. 25 for a Zoom meeting about the light’s removal, which he opposes. Hanks was accompanied in the meeting by Park County commissioners Amy Mitchell and Richard Elsner, as well as and CDOT employees: District 2 Director Jason Nelson, District 2 Engineer Richard Zamora, and Elected Officials Liaison Julie George.
“CDOT was cordial enough on this call, and we asked the question about unintended consequences – if this fix they intend causes problems they didn’t expect, will they be back,” Hanks said via email to the SAFE 285 Committee and other stakeholders. “They advised they would, but it’s subject to funding and other projects.”
The Nov. 25 meeting was highlighted by CDOT’s perspective, as relayed by Hanks, as to why the light’s removal is being opposed so vehemently by Bailey-area residents.
“There was commentary on the call that residents are resistant to change, and that this is actually good for the residents,” Hanks reported. “Further, it was opined that businesses will not be impacted very much, and the businesses seemed active enough. My contention is they could do more to smooth traffic by moving stripes, adding some signs, adding better acceleration/deceleration lanes, etc., throughout the stretch of U.S. Highway 285, than by simply knocking out a light in Bailey, adding an acceleration lane and inadequately redirecting traffic to other on ramps.”
Mitchell agreed in her own email message to stakeholders, and she and Hanks are proposing that a windshield video tour be recorded and sent to CDOT to support their contention that the light should not be removed. The traffic light at CR 43A and U.S. Highway 285 represents one of only two currently existing in Park County.
“We believe it would be very useful to take them on a video windshield tour with commentary on the dangerous segments on 285 from Bailey to Pine Junction,” Mitchell said. “Also, from the top of Crow Hill to businesses and then backtrack back to CR 72 to continue northbound on 285, the distances in Burland to CR 72 and the huge benefit of an Acadia frontage road. If they can experience the real safety issues that need to be fixed on this stretch of highway we can give it one more try to delay the light removal and have the other safety issues fixed.”
Mitchell continued:
“They need to see (too bad we do not have summer traffic) and understand, how can one merge safely onto 285 when there is a constant stream of traffic? The access points that do not have a safe merge lane should be highlighted and a be priority for these funds. Also, a visual of the speeders, the passing lanes, the choke points from two lanes into one and the reality of those living in the area versus the Front Range travelers can be highlighted.”
The SAFE 285 Committee will be holding a town hall-style meeting Jan. 23 in which a variety of local leaders are expected to attend. Local school district officials, fire department officials, CDOT representatives, Park County Commissioners, state representatives, media members and local residents will be invited.
The meeting is set for 1 p.m. in the Canyon Room at Platte Canyon High School.
What about businesses?
Within the last five years, a multitude of viable businesses have sprung up northwest of the CR 43A-U.S. Highway 285 intersection. One such business, Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee, is owned by Linné.
“The economic impact of the light’s removal is impossible to quantify,” Linné said. “But I’m guessing my particular business will lose between twenty or thirty percent. Southbound traffic will not be inclined to turn at the underpass [CR 73/CR 43A], weave around to the fire station, then take another right turn and drive farther to the stoplight and then take two more left turns to get coffee.”
Currently, reaching Linné’s place of business requires only two turns for southbound vehicles off of U.S. Highway 285, as is the case with many other businesses on and around Bulldogger Drive. Southbound travelers could still take the more direct route with only two turns, but according to Linné they would not be able to see the businesses to their left and make the decision to stop because concrete lane-breakers will impede their view.
“I would like to be wrong about the negative impact this will have on businesses near that intersection, but what is not a guess is that a concrete barrier will be placed between my business and prospective customers traveling southbound on U.S. 285,” Linné said. “I am still hopeful that more sensible alternatives such as a smart light might be considered. CDOT officials will be invited Jan. 23 to have a face-to-face discussion with business owners and residents, so I hope they choose to attend.”
Linné and other local residents believe that traffic snarls on U.S. Highway 285 are primarily due to bottlenecks that generally occur near Richmond Hill Road in Conifer, and the intersection at Pine Junction. Traffic is reduced to just one lane in those locations, just as it is once passing Rosalie Road in a southbound direction.
“Nobody has ever said this will make things better for all parties involved, and the biggest benefactors will clearly be major trucking companies whose trucks will no longer have to stop for a light at that intersection,” Linné said.
The ongoing battle to save the traffic light illustrates a collision of interests among a variety of competing entities, according to Linné.
“This issue does pit urban and rural interests against one another, and is also a local versus state issue,” Linné said. “And right now, rural and local interests simply are not being heard.”
