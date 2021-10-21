For the first time since 2014., the Platte Canyon boys cross country team won the Frontier League cross country meet Oct. 14. Platte Canyon coach Mike Demko was named Frontier Coach of the Year.
PC Varsity Boys
Senior Jace Valentine was second with a time of 18:17.20. Senior Tucker Sussenbach was third with a time of 18:25.30. Sophomore David Seaver was ninth with a time of 19:19.50. Sophomore TJ Mattson was 13th with a time of 20:07.90. Freshman Colin Byrne was 28th with a time of 22:52.80. Senior Gavin Geiger was 29th with a time of 22:54.80.
PC Varsity Girls
Senior Hannah Grover was eighth with a time of 22:42.70.
“It was an honor to be named Coach of the Year” Coach Demko said. “The reward was the result of the returning boys taking the intiative to step up the training this year. There a great group to work with”
“Our two goals at the start of the season were to put ourselves in a position to compete with the best teams in our league and to qualify for the state meet,” Coach Mike Demko said.” We’ll know next week if we achieved our second goal.”
“I am just really proud of how the team came through in tough conditions to take the win,” Tucker Sussenbach said about winning the league meet.
“Crossing the finish and seeing we just won the league was the best feeling ever,” Jace Valentine said.
“Watching our team grow throughout the years in cross country has been absolutely incredible,” Gavin Geiger said. “The teams performance at league really showed off our capabilities and team work.”
The teams will be at the 2A region three cross country meet in Rocky Ford Oct. 22. The top five teams will qualify for the State Cross Country meet.
Fitzsimmons Middle School teams were also at the league meet. The girls were third and the boys were fourth.
Fitzsimmons Girls
Cailynne Peruti was 12th with a time of 19:57.80. Hanne Rhue was 13th with a time of 20:01.90. Whitney Amos was 19th with a time of 21:31.70. Zoe Lubansky was 22nd with a time of 22:29.50. Catiana Heisler was 31st with a time of 23:07.30. Mollie McGuire was 37th with a time of 29:16.40.
Fitzsimmons Boys
Dristen Hernandez was ninth with a time of 17:55.00. Peter Grover was tenth with a time of 18:10.10. Rowan Bailey was 11th with a time of 18:22.00. Christian Cook was 17th with a time of 19:47.40. Trent Smith was 21st with a time of 20:43.80. James Seaver was 24th with a time of 21:47.70. Noah Stef was 30th with a time of 23:42.60.
“Our Frontier League Meet performance was truly something to be proud of,” Coach Kevin McNamee said.”92% of the athletes who ran recorded a new personal record, showing just how hard they have worked this season.”
The Fitzsimmons teams were at the state meet, Oct. 23 in Denver. The state meet will be in two divisions.
