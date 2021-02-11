Thanks to the hard work and persistance of Park County Public Health personnel, COVID-19 vaccinations are moving ahead as planned.
Despite recent struggles with limited vaccine availability, as well as a limited number of locations designated for the administration of vaccinations, county health officials are reporting progress.
According to information released via the county’s website, Park County is currently vaccinating eligible Coloradans for Phase 1A and Phase 1B.1, including frontline essential healthcare and emergency services personnel, as well as people 70 and older. Coloradans in Phase 1B.2 including adults 65 and older will be eligible beginning February 8. After all of Phase 1 is complete, we will proceed with Phases 2 and 3.”
The website, which can be accessed at http://parkco.us/775/Coronavirus-Disease-2019-COVID-19, or at www.parkco.us, also informed the public that there is no sign-up for Phases 2 and 3 at this time, but that “When the vaccine becomes available, we will notify the public on social media and via the local news. Eventually, most residents will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from their healthcare provider or a local pharmacy.”
In the meantime, county health officials encourage residents to complete a pre-registration form which is also made available on the website at either https://parkco.us/755/Coronavirus-Disease-2019-COVID-19, or www.parkco.us.
The following information was provided to Park County seniors: “Park County seniors, if you need assistance because you have limited internet or email capabilities, please contact
1. Park County Senior Coalition: Phone: 719-836-4295; Address: 825 Clark Street, Fairplay, CO 80440. Office Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. In-person appointments are available, but please call first.
2. Senior Alliance of Platte Canyon: phone: 720-385-8300;. hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The county also released encouraging news regarding the County Status Dial from Orange (High Risk), to Yellow (Concern): “All residents, visitors and businesses must take on the personal responsibility to stop the spread in our county,” the site states. “We remain in collaboration with local, regional, and state partners. It is a rapidly evolving situation and we are committed to providing reliable and timely information.”
Finally, the county announced the following with regards to the reopening of its offices to the public: “The County reopened to the public and resumed normal business hours of Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. with the following requirements (see website for list of requirements).”
The Board of County Commissioners will continue to conduct work sessions and regular meetings in a virtual platform until further notice.
Despite the positive news released by the county, Park County and its residents are by no means out of the woods with regards to the virus. There have been 510 COVID-19 cases reported in Park County, 25 of which are listed as “currently active.” There have been 480 COVID-19 patients released, and five deaths have been reported in Park County as a result of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.