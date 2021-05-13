The historic Glen Isle Resort, about one-and-one-half miles west of Bailey, has been owned by Mary Ruth and Greg Vincent since 2017.
Since then, they have been refurbishing the cabins and updating septic systems. Now they are ready to build a caretakers home for themselves.
In order to do that, the Vincents needed a plat amendment to the Plan Unit Development plat. The property was zoned PUD in 1975 when Colorado mandated county zoning regulations, but a plat was not recorded at that time.
The lodge was built in the late 1880s and opened in 1901 as a vacation spot or weekend get-a-way after the railroad came through the Platte Canyon area. It was owned by the Glen Isle Land Company.
The 44-acre property was subdivided and the plat map recorded in 1901 and amended in 1902. A plat amendment map on file is dated 1906.
Besides the lodge, guest cabins were built over the years. Nine lots were sold and homes built, but the plat was never updated.
The property was purchased in the 1920s by Mr. and Mrs. Walter Baldwin, who operated it for 30 years.
They gifted the property to their granddaughter Barbara Tripp in the 1950s. She and her husband Gordon operated Glen Isle. After her husband died, Barbara Tripp continued operations until her death in 2012.
The Tripp children listed the property for sale in 2016. The historical furniture and Barbara’s doll house and doll collections came with the property and are on display on the second floor of the lodge.
The plat amendment requested by the Vincents consolidates several lots and an open area near the back of the property into one 6.84 acre lot.
The application states the Vincents will purchase their home from TJ Woods. They plan to move in by December.
The Vincents state they will continue the same uses as in the past, and added some uses such as an outdoor wedding venue. Local organizations have held fundraising events there at no cost.
The application states that as long as the Vincents own Glen Isle, it will be offered free-of-charge for county and non-profit events.
Future plans include building a livestock barn and woodworking shop, and the possible expansion of campgrounds.
They also include updating the kitchen. Other future activities depend upon the financial success of the resort.
The application states it would like to eventually stop hosting weddings and start some of the weekly activities that the Tripps held for over 50 years.
Future activities for guests and the community, if space allows, will include bingo and movie nights, campfire sing-a-longs, storytelling and music.
Three conditions were placed on the plat amendment. All were recommended by the planning commission:
1. All future improvements must go through the county permitting process.
2. All camping areas must meet all county and state regulations for campgrounds and recreation areas.
3. Future amendments to this PUD plat must go through the PUD amendment process, if required by the Land Use Regulations.
Marijuana Licenses
Holistic LLC was first approved for medical and retail cultivation plus medical and retail product manufacturing in 2013. The facilities are located on a 5.9 acre lot on Kokanee Road, south of Fairplay.
Licenses can be renewed administratively if all taxes are paid. Otherwise, renewals must go before the county commissioners.
In reviewing the application for administrative renewal, it was found that property taxes for 2019 and 2020 were not paid; nor were any excise taxes for wholesale marijuana cultivation or manufacturing paid.
Jason Cranford, part owner, testified that he had employed 22 people before the pandemic. Early during the pandemic, two employees tested positive for COVID 19 and he had to lock down. He lost all but two employees.
To make matters worse, in December, a strong storm tore up his greenhouses and he lost all his plants.
He is now back in operation and has paid all the late state taxes and fees.
Cranford asked the commissioners for a 90-day extension to get caught up on the county taxes and fees.
The commissioners said they didn’t want to put any business owner out of business, especially when it had been successful until the pandemic hit and a storm took out the greenhouses.
The commissioners approved a provisional renewal based on a 90-day stay to come up with a payment plan and show progress towards paying the taxes owed. The commissioners also waived late charges.
“Use this time wisely. We’d love to see you stay in business, but we can’t let it go any further,” Commissioner Dick Elsner said.
A new retail marijuana cultivation license was approved for TCF Xquisite Cannabis. The company is owned by Mathew Lopez and Mike Robl.
The operations will use a previous cultivation facility that went out of business. It is located on 160 acres that is bisected by County Road 34.
No well is on the property, and Lopez plans to have a commercial water hauler provide the necessary water.
Lopez said he has worked in the marijuana industry since 2009 and owned a facility in Denver for 3.5 years.
Lopez said they plan to increase the size of the operation as soon as financially feasible. He said the facility on CR 34 is small at 3,500 square feet, compared to his Denver facility which spans more than 20,000 square feet.
The license was approved with six conditions that are normally added to a license, such as no fugitive light, odors or signage. Additionally four of six conditions were recommended by the water commissioner.
The commissioners added one condition that was recommended by the Jefferson Como Fire Protection District.
Vouchers
Vouchers for $113,186 were approved for payment. The general fund spent $64,721 and human services spent $22,049.
Fleet services spent $11,661 and $6,532 was spent by public works.
The grant fund spent $4,758 and the sales tax fund spent $3,272.
The conservation trust fund spent $165 and E-911 fund spent $27.
