Platte Canyon track team competed in the Frontier League meet May 2. There are 11 teams in the Frontier League. They are Arrupe Jesuit, Arvada, Bennett, Clear Creek, Englewood, Ft. Lupton, Jefferson, Lake County, Middle Park, Platte Canyon and Sheridan.
Dani Clementson was named girls track athlete of the year. Coach Lance Gunkel was named boys track coach of the year.
The boys won the Frontier League meet with 191.5 points. Englewood was second with 125.
The girls finished second with 123 points. Englewood was first with 131.
Girls results
In the 100 meters, Dani Clementson was first with a time of 13.25. Sam Wagner was seventh with a time of 14.22. Roxy Howell was 11th with a time of 15.00. In the 200 meters, Clementson was first with a time of 28.14. Lexi Gasaway was tenth with a time of 31.14.
Clementson was second in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.88. Sydney Curtis was 11th in the 800 meters with a time of 3:04.53.
In the 100 hurdles, Ily Hardey was first with a time of 17.84. Sydni Shuss was seventh with a time of 22.37.
Hardey also won the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.49. Wagner was second with a time of 53.64. Shuss was fourth with a time of 1:00.28.
The 4 x 100 relay team of Clementson, Hardey, Wagner and Caley Erickson were first with a time of 54.06.
The 4 x 200 relay team finished second with a time of 2:01.67. The 4 x 400 relay team was fifth with a time of 5:24.40. On the team were Madi Conwell, Curtis, Erickson and Roxy Howell. The sprint medley relay team of Howell, Erickson, Shuss and Curtis with a time of 2:13.67.
Gasaway was eighth in the long jump going 11 feet seven inches.
Conwell was second in the pole vault clearing eight feet two inches.
Shuss was first in the shot put with a throw of 27 feet one inch. Curtis was 5th with a throw of 23 feet ten inches. Conwell was eighth with a throw of 22 feet seven inches.
In the discus, Curtis was second with a throw of 72 feet 11 inches.
Boys results
In the 100 meters, Greg Oramas was first with a time of 11.26. David Fouts was second with a time of 11.82. Carter Hogsett was fourth with a time of 11.91 and Grant Kirklin was fifth wih a time of 11.96.
In the 200 meters, Oramas was first with a time of 23.53. Hogsett was second with a time of 24.20. Fouts was third with a time of 24.68.
In the 400 meters, Grant Kirklin was first with a time of 53.71. Trevor Kirklin was fourth with a time of 55.89. Lalo Maldonado was 23rd with a time of 1:03.81.
In the 800 meters, David Seaver was seventh with a time of 2:22.00. Colin Byrne was 14th with a time of 2:37.24.
In the 1600 meters, Seaver was 11th with a time of 5:25.98. Byrne was 15th with a time of 5:41.65. In the 3200 meters, TJ Mattson was 8th with a time of 12:35.47. Dristen Hernandez was 9th with a time of 12:39.27. James Seaver was 12th with a time of 14:25.28.
In the 110 high hurdles, Tate Heineman was third with a time of 17.52.
Heineman won the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.67. Braden Risenhoover was sixth with a time of 49.66. Hayden Simmon was ninth with a time of 51.80.
The 4 x 100 relay team wasfirst with a time of 44.77. On the team were Oramas, Hogsett, Kirklin and Fouts.
The 4 x 200 relay team of Max Flores, Hogsett, Simmons and Ian Twaddell finished third with a time of 1:40.65.
The 4 x 400 relay team was first with a time of 3:45.70. On the team were T. Kirklin, Flores, Kamron Skouge and G. Kirklin.
The 4 x 800 relay team was Byrne, Sean Lucas, Seaver and TJ Mattson.
Tate Heineman was first in the high jump clearing six feet. T. Kirklin was first in the long jump going 18 feet ten inches. Fouts was second going 18 feet eight inches. Flores was fourth going 17 feet.
In the triple jump, Heineman was first going 42 feet five inches. T. Kirklin was second going 41 feet two inches. Simmons was sixth going 35 feet 11 inches.
In the pole vault, Teigen Christenson was fourth clearing 10 feet eight inches. Risenhoover was 5th, clearing 10 feet eight inches. Christenson was fourth due to fewer misses. Lucas was seventh, clearing 10 feet two inches. Callum Christenson was 10th, clearing eight feet two inches.
In the discus, Skouge was second with a throw of 110 feet five inches. Devin Yakubson was tenth with a throw of 85 feet four inches. Twaddell was 16th with a throw of 74 feet six inches.
In the shot put, Skouge was eighth with a throw of 33 feet three inches. Keaton Brown was 13th with a throw of 30 feet five inches. Garrett Hammond was 20th with a throw of 28 feet four inches.
“The league meet was a huge success,” Coach Gunkel said. “We are very proud of how our athletes competed and how much success they saw from their hard work and effort all year. In a tight points race, the girls were eight points from first and that is with nine girls. The boys team finished 66 points ahead of the next closest competitor to finish as league champions for the second year in a row. Dani Clementson was named girls track athlete of the year, well deserved. There were 22 total personal bests and personal records set.”
