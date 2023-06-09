The Republican Party in Park County has undergone a rather dramatic transformation in recent months, and that trend continued last week when Amy Mitchell became the third person to serve as the Park County Republican Party Chair this year.
Mike Smith became the party chair after the previous chair, Deb Elsner, opted not to remain as chair at the conclusion of her first term in February.
Smith cited philosophical differences with many in the party and increasingly demanding career responsibilities as reasons for submitting his resignation May 10.
The agent most responsible for the merry-go-round in party leadership seems to have been conservatives who describe themselves as farther right than traditional Park County Republicans. Some within that contingency describe many traditional Park County Republicans as “RINOs,” an acronym meaning “Republicans in name only.”
This farther-right contingency has also strongly supported both Mitchell and Dave Wissel, each of whom were victorious in their bids to become Park County Commissioners, and each of whom have become flagship candidates of sorts for the far right.
In addition to being the newly-elected chair for the Park County Republican Party, Mitchell is also the sitting chairperson for the Park County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
Mitchell recently provided the following vision/mission statement for Park County Republicans, and also emailed that statement to The Flume. That new vision for the party is presented below in its entirety.
Park County Republican Party vision:
“Republicans believe in personal responsibility, accountability, self-determination, and the strength of community. The platform principles below are the roadmap for success.
“We stand strong for our founding principles and work for the good of all to derive the benefits of these principles; and strive to help others to understand the quality of life derived from our platform.
“We promote bold ideals, not lukewarm socialist platitudes.
“The Republican Platform believes in American exceptionalism: We believe the United States of America is unique among nations, that America is exceptional because we were first a refuge, then a defender, and now an exemplar of liberty for the world.
“We affirm our Declaration of Independence, that all are created equal, endowed by our Creator with inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
“We esteem the Constitution as our founding document, that the Constitution was written not as a flexible document, but as our enduring covenant.
“We believe in our constitutional republic system of limited government, separation of powers, federalism, and the rights of the people must be preserved uncompromised for future generations; that political and economic freedoms are indivisible. When political and economic freedoms are separated, both are in peril; when united, they are invincible.
“We believe that people are the ultimate resource. The people, not the government, are the best stewards of their hard-earned income and our country’s God-given natural resources. As Republican Americans we wish for peace and insist on strength.
“Through strength America is safe. We seek relationship with all peoples and all nations, but we recognize the need for dealing with evil in the world.
“Based on these principles, the Republican platform is an invitation and a roadmap. It invites every American to join us and shows the path to a stronger, safer, more prosperous America.
“Amy Mitchell, newly elected Chair, Park County Republicans.”
Mitchell discusses
her new role
Mitchell candidly discussed the current state of the Republican Party in Park County, its recent past, and its goals and visions for the future with The Flume Monday afternoon.
Mitchell says one of her top priorities as chair will be to reunite the splintered party at the county level.
“I believe I can help to bring the party back together, so I am going to give it my best shot,” Mitchell said. “If we stay true to the Republican principles in our vision statement and focus on things we agree upon rather than things we don’t, then I think we’ll be fine.”
Mitchell continued, “We also need to be more involved and proactive as individuals. If we are not participants in the process, then we are acquiescing to those who are.”
Mitchell also spoke to whether she believed there was a conflict of interest, or at minimum a perceived conflict of interest, in serving simultaneously as both party chair and BOCC chair.
“I don’t believe there is, because in my role as commissioner I am a public servant acting in the best interest of all the people with the goal of making Park County the best place to live that it can possibly be,” Mitchell said. “That has been, and will continue to be, my goal. My heart is in the right place, and I think people in Park County are starting to realize and appreciate that.”
Mitchell chose not to discuss specifics pertaining to what exactly has divided the GOP at the county level for about the last two years, but did say she believed that fences could be mended with time.
“This is an off year without elections, so we will take this time to build unity within the party and strive to get on the same page prior to 2024,” Mitchell said. “That’s how these things usually work, and I’m guessing that’s what will happen among Park County Republicans in this instance. We need to put the past in the trash, move through the contentiousness and get on with the business of strengthening our party.”
The make-up of the Park County Republican Party board as a whole has also changed considerably with each new chair. Currently, the board consists of Mitchell as chair, Audrey Cole as first vice chair, Natalie Breitung as secretary and Cheryn Riggs as treasurer. According to Mitchell, only the second vice chair’s position remains vacant at this time.
