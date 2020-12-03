Tragedy struck in Park County Nov. 27 when an 11-year-old girl was killed in a sledding accident on Park County Road 60 near Grant.
According to reports, the deceased girl and three other youths were being pulled on sleds via tow straps behind a pickup truck that came to an abrupt stop after one of the youths came off her sled.
The victim slid into the undercarriage of the truck, sustaining fatal injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The Colorado State Patrol released the following statement, which is printed below in its entirety:
Press Release
Colorado State Patrol
November 27, 2020
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred in Park County, Colorado, that resulted in one fatality.
A 2018 Ford F250 pickup, driven by Roberto Jaramillo Herrera of Forney, Texas, was traveling eastbound on Park County Road 60. While traveling eastbound, Jaramillo Herrera was towing four children on sleds upon the snowpacked, icy roadway. The four sleds were affixed to the rear of the Ford by tow straps. One of the children came off a sled and Jaramillo Herrera brought the Ford to a stop, but an 11-year-old girl on a separate sled was unable to stop. The 11-year-old girl slid into the rear of the Ford, struck the undercarriage, and slid underneath the Ford. The 11-year-old suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported.
At this time, alcohol and drug use are not suspected to be contributing factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
According to the weekly Park County Sheriff’s Blotter (see page 3), Herrera, the driver of the Ford F250 pickup, was taken into custody and transported to the Park County Jail in Fairplay and charged with vehicular homicide-reckless driving. He was released the next day.
All parties involved in the incident hail from the Dallas-metro area, according to information obtained from the Colorado State Patrol.
The specific relationship between the driver of the pickup and the victim was still unknown as of Tuesday, but all parties involved in the accident are extended family.
Sadly, the victim’s parents were following behind in a separate vehicle when the incident occurred.
Corporal B.J. Manz of the Colorado State Patrol says he has seen people sledding behind a variety of standard passenger vehicles, as well as all-terrain vehicles.
“I have stopped people from doing this kind of thing before,” Manz said. “Needless to say, it is an extremely dangerous practice.”
Manz added that hopefully this tragic incident will serve as a reminder to others that sledding behind vehicles of any kind is simply not safe.
