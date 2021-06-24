Lake George Fire Protection District recently hosted another joint departmental training at their Station One facility in Lake George. Florissant Fire Protection District secured the training and reached out to Susan Bernstetter, Chief at LGFPD, to collaborate together and offer the Propane Emergencies Training to the region. It was decided that the Lake George Fire facility was better equipped for the live fire set-up.
Colorado Propane Fire Training, which travels state wide to all fire departments, volunteer and career, presented the seven-hour training to approximately 32 members of Lake George, Florissant, Jefferson-Como, and NorthWest (Fairplay and Alma) Fire Protection Districts, Saturday, June 12.
The Propane Emergencies (PE) program is a comprehensive training program adopted by 27 state firefighter academies. The program is specifically targeted to issues of propane behavior and container design and construction that emergency responders need to know. The program addresses emergency decision-making, strategies and tactics, and includes live propane training to include fire suppression. Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) compliant turnout gear required.
“This training is necessary for all regions regardless of the number of propane tanks. However, rural areas like ours have high numbers of residential tanks, delivery trucks, et cetera,” said Bernstetter. “Being able to offer and receive this training on site, was invaluable to both our firefighters and our communities,” she concluded.
All costs were paid by the Colorado propane industry, including complimentary breakfast and lunch for all participants.
