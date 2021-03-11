Bailey, CO (80421)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.