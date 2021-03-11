Joyce Spangler has filled many roles in the Platte Canyon School District, and has always done so with a smile and sense of humor.
Spangler was born in Arizona. She moved with her family to Utah, Illinois and Missouri before settling in Denver as a high school sophomore. The family moved around due to her father’s job.
“My father was a mechanical engineer and would transfer to other positions and companies,” explained Spangler.
Spangler married her husband, Carl, 38 years ago. They were living in Highlands Ranch in 1996 with their two children when they decided they wanted to move out of the city. The Spanglers found a mountain area realtor working in Denver. This realtor lived in Bailey. He talked the Spanglers into going a little farther than the Conifer area. Spangler initially thought he was crazy, as Bailey was “way too far from Denver.” Spangler now loves Bailey, especially the scenery, wildlife and privacy.
“Upon arriving in Bailey, I was bound and determined to get my foot in the door for a position with the school district,” stated Spangler. “I was lucky enough to snag a food services position at Deer Creek Elementary that fall and I just kept working hard to move my way up.”
Spangler worked that position in Food Services for one year. A position as a second grade paraprofessional for one year followed. Then, Spangler worked as secretary to the principal at Platte Canyon High School for four years.
Spangler then moved to the district-wide IT department for 14 years. She began working in IT as a technician for four years, then spent seven years as technical communications director. Her last three years in IT were served as technical director.
The new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program in PCSD was under Spangler’s direction for one year. Now Spangler serves as secretary to the administration at Platte Canyon High School where she has been for four years.
Through all her roles, Spangler says the best part of working in the PCSD is “The students and the people I work with.”
Spangler describes herself as an “avid dog lover and bird enthusiast.” She also enjoys spending her time with friends and family. Her family expanded in the Summer of 2020 with the arrival of two grandbabies. Both children, Ryan and Taylor, graduated from PCHS. Both Spangler siblings are married and both had their first children last summer.
Spangler has shown many times at Platte Canyon that she enjoys new challenges. The challenges of two grandbabies the same age will be an easy and fun role for Spangler.
