Even with 14 months of mask-wearing and social distancing in the rearview mirror, COVID-19 concerns still linger in Park County.
But with the successful distribution of vaccines thanks to a number of aggressive measures taken at the national and local levels, those concerns are waning sharply and should subside even more over time.
Perhaps the best evidence of that is reflected in the number of public summer events scheduled to take place in Park County in the coming months, most all of which were cancelled in 2020.
The resumption of these events is terrific news for local businesses and vendors that reap the financial benefits of those summer activities. The anticipated uptick in tourism and travel in the coming weeks and months will undoubtedly provide a much-needed shot in the arm for them, as well as their respective communities as a whole.
Since so many public activities are taking place in every corner of Park County this summer, we thought readers might appreciate a condensed description of local summer events, as well as specific dates and locations for each of them. Readers of The Flume can also obtain a complete version of summer events in the upcoming edition of Summer in the Park, which is set to be distributed May 30.
Here’s what’s happening this summer in Park County:
Rhubarb Festival/June 12
Bring your family and friends to the 33rd annual Rhubarb Festival on Saturday, June 12. The festival is held at the North Fork Fire Station #2 16675 Pine Valley Road in Pine Grove. There will be plenty of family fun, food, artisans vendors and live music. And of course rhubarb/strawberry pies. This event benefits the Pine Elk Creek Improvement Association and The North Fork Fire Protection District. For the most current info visit www.pecia.us, call 303-838-4176 303-838-4311 or visit www.pecia.us/rhubarb-festival.
Bailey Day/June 19
Over 100 artisans, vendors, food carts and local organizations will line Bailey’s Main Street with their booths. Wild West – Cowboy Action shows will take place throughout the day, featuring the Park County Regulators. Get your picture taken at the Olde Tyme Photo Booth as a unique and lasting memory of the day. Grab your partner for the Downtown Hoe Down street dance. Live music from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Main Street, Bailey, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
“Brat-T-Gras” Community Block Party/June 26
Fairplay’s Front Street between 4th and 6th Streets - We missed Mardi Gras so much this year we are going to celebrate in June with brats, beads and your neighbors. Bring your Mardi Gras spirit and costumes. This outdoor event will offer food provided for purchase by local restaurants. The beer and wine tent will be up and running and live music will be provided on the street from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. with various musicians leading up to the “Split Window” concert from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the corner of 4th and Front streets. For more information email jbullock@fairplayco.us, or call 719-838-0163 or go online to www.visitfairplay.net for updates.
Fairplay’s Independence Day Celebration/July 4
Start your celebration this year with the Burro Buster 5K scholarship race, enter your pooch in the popular “Strut Your Mutt” dog competition, watch the parade or be a part of the parade, enjoy food, beer and wine during the outdoor concert by Narrow Gauge, a country and classic rock dance band. End the night with an amazing fireworks show over the Fairplay Beach. For more information contact jbullock@fairplayco.us, call 719-838-0163 or go online to www.visitfairplay.net for updates.
Park County Fair/July 13-18
One of Park County’s classic summer events, the Park County Fair in Fairplay provides plenty of fun for the entire family. This year the fair will be from July 13 -18. We have added a couple new and exciting events. The fair begins with Fair Week and a Kick-off Parade in downtown Fairplay July 11 at noon. Also added will be the Rendezvous Goat Show, a Barn Dance, as well as a #8 and #12 Roping. Show events include Sheep, Goat, Swine, Beef and Tiny Tot/Open Shows. For entertainment there will be CPRA Rodeos, a Junior Rodeo, mutton bustin’, Elvis, beer garden, concerts, the CrabTree Carnival, a Barn Dance, vendors and much more. On Saturday, don’t forget the 4-H Junior Livestock Auction starting at 3 p.m. with a Buyers Dinner to follow. We also have an open Gymkhana on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Sunday Family Funday events begin at 7:30 a.m. with Cowboy Church followed by a pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Sunday is an entire day filled with family events including, greased pig, catch-an-animal, mutton bustin’ and a Junior Rodeo. We hope to see you there. For more information, visit www.parkcofair.com or email rkcofair.co@gmail.com
Fairplay Rock, Gem & Jewelry Show/July 22-25
Free admission, free parking. Dealers with gemstones, mineral specimens, slabs, rough, jewelry, cabochons, beads, fossils, petrified wood and equipment. Fairplay River Park Event Site, 200 Platte Drive. For more information contact Jay Penn at 505-883-4195, email him at jaypenn246@gmail.com, or visit abqfallshow.wixsite.com/fairplay.
Burro Days/July 23-25
A Park County summer tradition, the 72nd Annual Burro Days will take place this year. As always, Fairplay will feature its trademark Old West fun, including burro races, llama races, kids’ pack dog races, gold panning, a parade, outhouse races, over 100 arts, craft and food booths, local musical entertainment, and a Cowboy Church service. The fun begins on Friday with a free Burro Days kick-off concert on Fifth Street at 6 p.m. featuring the rockin’ blues sounds of The Outliers. Saturday, the annual Llama Rama race will be held on Front Street, and Sunday spectators will enjoy the start and finish of the World Championship Pack Burro Race. Numerous racers attempt to get “their ass up the pass.” The winner of the long-course race will take home a $1,000 prize while second place gets $800 and so on down to a $50 pay-out for eighth place. The short-course winner gets $500, and short-course pay-outs go down to eighth place, which is awarded $50. An annual event in Fairplay since 1949, Burro Days celebrates the role of the burro in mining days of old. More than 10,000 people attend the festivities, which include more than 100 arts, craft, and food booths, local musical entertainment, and more. Keep an eye on the schedule of events for updates at www.burrodays.org, or email or call Julie Bullock at jbullock@fairplayco.us or 719-838-0163 for more information. Proceeds are shared with the South Park RE-2 schools.
South Park City Living History Days/Aug. 14-15
Annual Living History Days at South Park City Museum in Fairplay. Gunfighers, 40+ buildings of local mining town history, People dressed in period costume. Call 719-836-2387 or visit www.southparkcity.org for more information.
Boreas Pass Railroad Day/Aug. 21
Come ride the train cars behind the beautiful Klondike Kate steam engine on new track. Experience a free Denver Brass Concert inside the Roundhouse. Walk around historic Como and go inside the Roundhouse, Depot, the Painted Lady house, old Rowe Street and historic schools. On Boreas Pass Road, the Forest Service will serve free breakfast pancakes at the Section House while supplies last. Roberts and Swartz cabins will be open. On the Summit County side, see Baker’s Tank and imagine steam engines stopping to refill with water for steam power. In Breckenridge, visit the High Line Railroad Park and Engine No. 9, which ran over Boreas Pass for more than 50 years. For information write BoreasPassRailroadDay@comcast.net. The day is made possible by a grant from South Park National Heritage Area. The sponsor is Denver South Park and Pacific Historical Society, with friends South Park Rail Society, Como Civic Association (see their Facebook pages), USFS and others.
TGI Fairplay Free Concert Series/Aug. 27
Free Concert with Hazel Miller and the Collective – Enjoy one of the tightest and most versatile bands on the scene. You get originals, jazz, blues, R&B and popular music, each song with the band’s own flavor. Guaranteed to rock the house. Food, beer, wine and a free peaches and ice cream social will be available. For more information contact jbullock@fairplayco.us or call 719-838-0163. Check our website, www.visitfairplay.net for updates.
