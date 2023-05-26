Guffey resident Stefanie Skidmore has been training horses for 29 years. For the last six years, she has been training exclusively mustangs. And by all accounts, regardless of the type of horse she’s working with, the results speak for themselves.
In 2019 Skidmore started the Colorado non-profit WHOA (Wild Horse Outreach and Advocacy) to “humanely gentle mustangs gathered from public lands and find carefully chosen homes for them. WHOA also provides guidance to current and prospective adopters/owners of once wild horses,” according to the WHOA website.
The WHOA mission statement is “to help mustangs successfully transition from wild to willing, and from holding pens to to loving homes, in a sustainable, compassionate and competent manner.”
When we visited the WHOA facility, Verena Mulder from Montana was there along with her two mustangs and a pony. One mustang she had adopted several years ago and was now her trained riding horse, and the smaller new mustang she recently acquired needed training for packing, tying and following. When asked why she had come so far for training her mustang, she said, ”I wanted the best.”
Like people, all mustangs are different. Instead of “breaking” a wild horse in the traditional way, Skidmore gentles a mustang and first trains it how to interact with people. Then she tries to match the adopter’s needs, goals and personality with each mustang.
According to Skidmore, gentling a wild horse takes skill and patience. To be adoptable, the mustang has to at least be trained to be caught, haltered, have its feet picked, be groomed, able to lead, load into a trailer and stand tied.
Adopting a mustang is a big commitment. Mustangs mature slowly and need a lot of work and continued training, which takes a lot of time. If their training is not kept up, a once-wild mustang will go back to being wild, Skidmore explained.
Mustangs come from harsh climates, and WHOA strives to provide a good quality of life for them; feeding simulates how they ate in the wild as much as possible.
“When a horse lies down, that shows they are comfortable with their surroundings, Skidmore said.
We saw many horses lying down while we were there.
The wild horse population on public lands has exploded since the passage of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burro Act, giving them federal protections. This has caused habitat destruction, over-grazing of the native vegetation and depleted water supplies from Oregon to Arizona. Native wildlife like elk and sage grouse are also being displaced in many areas, and the western mega-drought contributes to the problem.
In response, the Bureau of Land Management has been gathering up wild horses by the hundreds, placing them in holding facilities and then putting them up for adoption. While some might be opposed to the gathers, said Skidmore, this spring, after a particularly long, harsh winter, many wild horses were found dead or in very poor condition. In Skidmore’s opinion, adoption is a much better outcome than starving to death.
Adopting a mustang straight from the holding facility can be a gamble, according to Skidmore. Many adopters are best served by bringing already-gentled or saddle-trained mustangs into their lives. That’s where WHOA comes in.
Skidmore has been getting mustangs from the BLM as part of the Trainer Incentive Program (TIP, an initiative intended to make wild horse adoptions more successful and mustangs accessible to more people), the Forest Service, other non-profit organizations, or individuals. She trains them, finds homes for them, and then adopts them out or returns them back to their owners.
WHOA just received 10 new mustangs, mostly from the Devil’s Garden area in the Modoc National Forest in California. WHOA recently had a 22-year-old mustang named Storm, gathered from Sand Wash Basin in northern Colorado, which had been in the wild for twenty years. The mustang recently went out to Sanctuary after Skidmore trained him to be caught, haltered, groomed, tied, have his feet worked on and to be loaded into a trailer.
The WHOA facility can handle 14-16 mustangs at a time, but, as one might imagine, there are many chores and much work to be done to care for each animal. Skidmore is always looking for volunteers, and one of her goals is to be more a part of the local community. Loneliness can be a real problem in rural areas; people need community and a sense of belonging; working with horses might be just the answer. Horses provide great therapy for people.
Currently WHOA has three paid staff members, including Skidmore, and volunteers ranging in age from 12 to 70 years of age. But more help is needed at the facility. Skidmore offers classes and workshops to teach the art of mustang training.
To date, WHOA has helped over 100 mustangs, adopted out about 80 and has 25,000 followers on social media, stated Skidmore.
To volunteer, find out more about WHOA, adopt a mustang, take a class or make a donation, visit their website at www.wildhorseoutreach.org.
