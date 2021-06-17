A total of 826 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Park County since the pandemic began, and there were still eight confirmed active cases in the county as of June 14 according to the official Park County website, www.parkcounty.us.
With those facts in mind, Park County Public Health recently announced the following on that same website:
“Park County has a Mobile Vaccine Bus that hosts weekly COVID19 vaccine clinics in three locations throughout Park county: Thursdays in Bailey, Saturdays in Lake George and Sundays in Guffey.”
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Details can be found on the Vaccine Resources page, which is an extension of the official county website, www.parkcounty.us.
Park County Public Health continues to encourage everyone who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Individuals 18 and older are eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer vaccine is available for those 12 and older (with parent/guardian accompaniment).
PCPH also recommends checking the clinic registration on its website to determine which vaccines are offered at each clinic, as well as specifics regarding when and where clinics will be made available on a weekly basis.
The previously mentioned website also offers a wealth of additional information about Park County’s overall COVID-19 Response, as well as information for those seeking access to additional COVID-19-related resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.