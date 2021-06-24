Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative will host WILD Wednesday Children’s Nature Science Workshop, weekly through the end of July at varying locations.
The first workshop will be on Beaver Creek, near Fairplay, Wednesday, June 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be an easy-to-moderate hike for families with children ages 6-12 (or so) exploring nature science. You may get wet or dirty. Questions? Call 719-836-3324. Cost: Free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.