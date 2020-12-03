Ring in the holiday season with the Town of Fairplay at the annual tree lighting ceremony on Front Street, Dec. 5. Enjoy the Santa/Doggie look-a-like contest at 4:30 p.m., the True Pioneer award presentation to local Charlie Schultz, and the tree lighting at 5 p.m. Stick around after the lighting for the Holiday Cruise down Front Street at 5:30 p.m. Decorate your cars because there will be a prize for the best. Silverheels Towing will be holding a toy drive, so bring an unwrapped toy and make a child’s holiday special. And shop local to support Fairplay businesses.
Let’s make this holiday season the best. Face coverings will be required and Front Street will be closed during the tree lighting. For more information, contact the Town of Fairplay at 719-836-2622.
