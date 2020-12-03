It’s that time of year again: The Holiday Lighting Contest in Fairplay.
Decorate your homes and businesses by Thursday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. The Board of Trustees for the Town of Fairplay will begin judging the entries at that time. The winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 11, and awarded $200 for the best residential entry and $300 for the best business entry.
There is no need to sign up, just make sure your lights are turned on by dark on Dec. 10. This contest is open to all residents and businesses inside the Town limits of Fairplay. Get in the holiday spirit and brighten up Fairplay. For more information, please call Town Hall at 719-836-2622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.