Friends and Fans of Fairplay Library have prepared Christmas tree craft kits, with recycled books turned into Christmas trees and spraypainted, plus a bag full of ornaments to put on each tree. Please drop into Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street, during our regular open hours and pick up one of these wonderful and simple Christmas craft kits for your family. One per family. Happy holidays.
Latest e-Edition
This Week's Mountain Guide
Most Popular
Articles
- Park County Sheriff’s Blotter
- Sledding accident results in death of 11-year-old girl
- Outdoor education a hit amongst students
- Runyan-Kent Mortuary in Fairplay shut down
- Goats, goats and more goats in Park County
- BOERA property sees record crowds, raises $20,000
- Cowboy Christmas and Parade of Lights
- An update on Guffey businesses
- Sandra Jean Hagan
- Currant Creek Characters - IV Captain William Bainbridge White
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.