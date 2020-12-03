Friends and Fans of Fairplay Library have prepared Christmas tree craft kits, with recycled books turned into Christmas trees and spraypainted, plus a bag full of ornaments to put on each tree. Please drop into Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street, during our regular open hours and pick up one of these wonderful and simple Christmas craft kits for your family. One per family. Happy holidays.

