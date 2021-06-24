The Friends of the Bailey Library will be holding their annual book sale. Children and adults can pick up DVDs, CDs, and, of course, hardback and paperback books. The sale begins this Friday, June 25 and will be available for at least a week. Hours for the sale coincide with those of the Bailey Library. While you’re there, consider joining the Friends of the Bailey Library.

