View Conifer Historical Society’s festively decorated windows at the Little White Schoolhouse, 26951 Barkley Road in Aspen Park. Our windows will be lit nightly from Dec. 5-Jan. 1. Community members have created fun and festive dioramas for your viewing enjoyment.
Take your family’s photo with the Christmas wagon in our courtyard.
See the fun and festive dioramas.
A map of all participating locations will be available on mymountaintown.com the first week in December.
