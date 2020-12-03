Beneficiary of the Month applications are due by Dec. 18 for partnerships with the Platte Canyon Community Partnership (PCCP) Resale Boutique in Bailey Plaza on U.S. Highway 285.
Non-profits that directly serve individuals or families in our Platte Canyon corridor between Shawnee and Conifer are welcome to apply. Each non-profit is assigned a specific month to team with the boutique. Monetary donations are based on sales.
The all-volunteer PCCP Resale Boutique had donated over $70,000 to local groups since opening four years ago. Applications are available in the Resale Boutique. For information, call the Boutique (303-816-7423) or Donna Peters (303-483-5989).
