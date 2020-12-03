The Independence Center in Colorado Springs is excited to offer free technology to our Independent Living consumers and Home Health clients in Park, El Paso and Teller counties. The purpose of the giveaway is to help reduce social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This technology is available on a first-come, first-served basis and includes laptops, tablets, hot spots, internet and more. For more information, call your IL Specialist at 719-471-8181 or Michele Chamberlain at 719-510-2547.
