The local 9Health Fair will take place Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Platte Canyon High School, 57243 U.S. Highway 285 in Bailey. Register to attend today: https://9health365.org/health-fairs/fall/553/index
Here is a snapshot of what you can receive at the health fair this year:
-Blood chemistry screening for just $39.
-Free Flu Shots
-Free COVID-19 vaccinations
-Personalized results dashboard, and more.
