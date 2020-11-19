Any Platte Canyon Area Chamber of Commerce member in good standing can participate in “Shop Your Small Town,” including festivities on Bailey’s Main Street and Parade of Lights.
Starting Nov. 20, PCACC will send out information about this event. Chamber members can advertise their awesome goods or services, specials or discounts.
Another great way to advertise your business or organization is by entering the Parade of Lights. Deck out your car, truck or trailer for a chance to win the Can o’ Beans trophy and a gift basket with goodies.
Come and enjoy the festivities and tree lighting before the parade starts at 5 p.m.
