Seniors at Platte Canyon and Conifer High Schools are invited to apply for service scholarships at Platte Canyon Community Partnership (PCCP) Resale Boutique in Bailey Plaza.
Selection criteria includes a 2.5 GPA; acceptance in college, junior college or trade school; and volunteering 20 hours at the Resale Boutique by April 30.
Applications are available in the Resale Boutique, or students can attend an orientation in the Boutique at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 and March 5.
This will be the fifth year that the PCCP non-profit provides scholarships to local seniors. In addition, the Boutique partners with other non-profits and community groups as beneficiaries each month, and to-date have donated almost $70,000.
For more information, call 303-816-7424.
