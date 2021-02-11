More than 400 students were named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. These students took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.60 or higher grade point average. They include:
Samantha Matney of Bailey, majoring in Writing.
Elizabeth Wiswell of Hartsel, majoring in Environmental Science.
