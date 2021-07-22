MRHI events
MRHI WILD Wednesday Join the Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative from 10 a.m- 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 for a Nature Science Workshop at Sacramento Creek Ranch. Take Highway 9 north from Fairplay and turn left on CR 14 to Busch Run. Turn left on Busch Run and take the first driveway on the right.Designed for families with children ages 6-12 (or so), the workshop will consist of an easy-to-moderate hike as we explore our mountains and their natural wonders. MRHI will be offering weekly workshops through the end of July at varying locations. All workshops are completely free. For more information, please contact info@MRHI.org.
MRHI Bike Social
Join the Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative at 4 p.m. August 10 for a moderate, 7-mile ride along the Beaver Creek loop. Interested riders should meet at the Beaver Creek trailhead (located just outside of Fairplay). MRHI will be offering Bike Socials throughout August. All evening rides will be followed by a trip to a local watering hole, while those who join MRHI on morning rides will receive a basic bike mechanics tutorial after each one. All rides are completely free. For more information, please contact info@MRHI.org.
Attention:
The Veteran of War Post 8661 of Bailey and Shawnee will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 1800 hours (6 p.m.) at the Shawnee Community Center. All members, Auxiliary members and new members are invited. The next breakfast will be August 1, between 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. We had very successful Months in June and July. Hope to see you there!
Commander Bill Taylor - 720-878-2142.
