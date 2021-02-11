The Park County Republican Committee is sponsoring the 25th Fawks-Hickok Scholarship.
Two scholarships of $500 are open to graduating Park County 2021 high school seniors. This includes home schooled students. Please contact school counselors at either South Park or Platte Canyon High School for complete information. The deadline is April 20 for school contact, and May 3 for application.
(0) comments
