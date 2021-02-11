The $1000 Evelyn Trouth Memorial Nursing Scholarship is available to deserving Nursing students. Requirements:
Attend a U.S. accredited School of Nursing
Have a U.S. Citizenship
Be a second, third or fourth year student (preferred)
Submit a 750+ word essay, “How do I intend to become a Nurse to better serve the patients for whom I will care for and move the nursing profession forward”
A scholarship for both school years 2020 and 2021 is available.
The winning essay will be determined by family scholarship sponsors. Contact gtrouth@msn.com.
