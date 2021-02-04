Elk Creek Highlands/Meadows Property Owners Association met Feb. 3 in the association building at 86 Elk Creek Drive. For the foreseeable future, you’ll be able to attend via Zoom. For more information, go to http://echpoa.wordpress.com or email echpoa80421@gmail.com.
Our pond is frozen and has been plowed for ice skating.
Four spots are open to board horses. Email us and we’ll send you an application.
Please email any local wildlife photos to hang in our freshly painted community building.
2021 annual membership dues should now be paid. Benefits include use of fishing pond, horse boarding and rental of community building for parties or events.
A dry hydrant will be installed at the pond to provide our fire department with easy access to water during a fire in our community.
