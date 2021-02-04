CSU has a drone program, and we’re going to hear about it at our upcoming meeting on Feb. 6, 9 - 10:30 a.m.
Chris Robertson is the Director of the CSU Drone Center and founded the CSU Drone Flight School. He will visit us remotely to discuss their mission (use case and educational program).
Our meeting location is in Salida this month. The wonderful folks at Anderson Law Group, who have been sponsors of the Club since we started, are hosting us for those who wish to be there in person, at 7385 West U.S. Highway 50. Of course, we’ll follow all applicable safety protocols for those in attendance.
Sign up by email ccuasclub@gmail.com; visit our website at tnlaviation.com/central-colorado-uas-club, or on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/ccuasclub/.
