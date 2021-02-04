Join Chaffee County Writers Exchange for a workshop, “Writing Creative Nonfiction!” via Zoom.
Date: Saturday, Feb. 27, 1 - 4:30 p.m., check-in at 12:45 p.m.
To sign up, print the reservation form from CCWritersExchange.org. Mail it with your check, $20 for members, $40 for non-members, to CCWE, PO Box 245, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
This event is limited to 30 attendees, so sign up today.
Jane Anne Staw, leader of our workshop, is a highly recognized writer, teacher and coach. She has mentored writers in the U.S. and the Caribbean. She is well qualified to lead this workshop, teaching participants how to apply the elements of fiction writing to non-fiction writing. This is a great opportunity to hone your writing skills in a new and exciting way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.