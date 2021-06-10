Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street, has two children’s summer library programs coming up. Bring your toddlers to Story Time starting Wednesday, June 16 at noon and every Wednesday through Aug. 11. Sign up your children ages 6-12 for any of our six 2021 “Tail and Tales” programs starting Monday, June 14, 9 - 10:45 a.m. Please register for this program before June 12 at 719-836-4297, or fairplaylib@parkco.us or go to our website, www.parkcounty.colibraries.org.
