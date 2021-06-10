Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street, has two children’s summer library programs coming up. Bring your toddlers to Story Time starting Wednesday, June 16 at noon and every Wednesday through Aug. 11. Sign up your children ages 6-12 for any of our six 2021 “Tail and Tales” programs starting Monday, June 14, 9 - 10:45 a.m. Please register for this program before June 12 at 719-836-4297, or fairplaylib@parkco.us or go to our website, www.parkcounty.colibraries.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.