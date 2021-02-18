Join South Park Early Childhood Parents As Teachers and Edith Teter Preschool for a Wellness Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. We know winter can be overwhelming and even stressful. This year, we’re facing unique challenges. Join us for ideas on how to survive and thrive. Hosted via Zoom by PeaceWorks. Call 719-836-4416 for the link.
A Spanish translator will be available.
