Bill Taylor, the new Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Bailey and Shawnee, has succeeded Joe Price. Price was a great Commander, and will be a tough act to follow.
The next VFW gathering will be Wednesday, June 16, with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7:30.
New members are needed; please bring your DD214. VFW will have a booth at Bailey day, so you can sign up there.
The next breakfast will be Sunday, July 4, Independence Day, 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the VFW Post/Community Center in Shawnee. There were more than 200 people at the last breakfast, June 6.
Look for VFW members around town selling hot sauce.
