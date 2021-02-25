The next meeting of the Central Colorado UAS Club will be Saturday, Mar. 6, 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Central Colorado Regional Airport, 27960 CR 319, Buena Vista. Join us on Zoom; details on our web site, address below. Our mission is to provide an informal and social gathering for pilots and owners of UAS (aka drones).
Zach Dougherty of Anderson Law Group will give us some insights about the legal and liability issues we face as drone pilots. The landscape is in great flux, and just because the regulation updates say we can fly over people and at night, it doesn’t mean any liability goes away.
Visit our website at tnlaviation.com/central-colorado-uas-club, or on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/ccuasclub/.
