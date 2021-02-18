Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative announces the launch of “Bug Bites,” free nature take-and-make kits. Thanks to The Summit Foundation, South Park Early Childhood and Fairplay Library, these little nature discovery kits will be available at least monthly in 2021 to help you explore the outdoors in your backyard and beyond. They are free; pick up yours today at Fairplay Library, 400 Front Street, first come, first served. First lesson: Nature Journals.
