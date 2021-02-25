As Senior Coalition receives information about Covid vaccine availability, they share the information. SC has been advised to not call to pharmacies or the county directly, but to use their websites to sign up. You will then be notified when and where to get vaccinated. The availability and amount of vaccine each agency gets is what drives its schedule.
If you have any questions, or have no access to or comfort in using a computer, give SC a call, at 720-385-8300. We will do our best to help you find the answers to your questions. They will be available 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday - Thursday.
For information on Covid vaccine availability, visit:
King Soopers at: citymarket.com/covidvaccine, or call 1-866-211-5320
In Jefferson County, visit www.jeffco.us/4247/JCPH-COVID-19-Vaccination-Clinics
